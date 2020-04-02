Serbian reporter detained, questioned over critical report

Belgrade, 2 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Serbian police detained a reporter who wrote a critical text on the handling of the coronavirus epidemic and released her on Thursday after interrogating her overnight.

The Nova.rs news site journalist Ana Lalic was brought in Wednesday night, hours after her story was published alleging that staff at a Novi Sad clinic was working without adequate protective gear.

It also said that several nurses may have become infected and that the clinic lacked medication.

The story, headlined “Vojvodina Clinical Centre near collapse” quotes a doctor on the staff, but does not name him or her.

The clinic quickly responded with a denial and reported Lalic to police. Her lawyer, Srdjan Kovacevic, said earlier that she was accused of disseminating false information and causing panic.

After her release, Lalic said “there are witnesses for everything I wrote” and that neither the clinic, nor the regional health authority responded to her questions before the publication. Her laptop and mobile phones were seized, she said.

It was not immediately clear whether she will be charged.

Meanwhile, early Thursday Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that the government would repeal a March 28 decree which allowed information related to the epidemic to be published only if it comes from the national crisis management task force.

She said the decree intended to “protect citizens from unverified information,” but acknowledged that it may “cast doubts on what we are trying to accomplish.”

The task force holds daily news conferences at 3 pm (1300 GMT) and announces developments and plans. Typically, Branbic and President Aleksandar Vucic make big announcements, such as extending lockdown measures, in separate conferences.