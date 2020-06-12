Serbian President Vucic values friendship among Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia

Belgrade, 12 June 2020 (MIA) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addressed Friday a panel discussion of the Delphi Economic Forum on Western Balkans’ EU accession, saying the values greatly the friendship among Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia and the hard and committed efforts of European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, MIA reports from Belgrade.

Vucic recalled that the three countries launched the “Mini Schengen” initiative for the purpose of ensuring free flow of people and commodities, thanking the EU for its commitment to the same values.

“We have to cooperate not only on the aspect of economic relations but also towards improving our relations linked to infrastructure and connectivity,” said Vucic.

He noted that the political struggle for the youth and generations to come is the most important one and can succeed only through joint cooperation.

“When I say jointly I refer to the EU and all regional countries,” said Vucic and added there is no sustainable future for nations if young people do not have a chance to communicate with their immediate neighbors.

He wants governments of Serbia, Albania and North Macedonia to build bridges of trust, which people from the region will know how to appreciate.