Serbian parliament resumes work, opposition resumes boycott

Belgrade, 28 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Serbian parliament on Tuesday returned to work for the first time since a state of emergency was declared on March 15 because of the Covid-19 epidemic.

The session began with a minute’s silence for the victims of the disease, 162 out of 8,275 infected by Monday afternoon.

The first item on the agenda is the formal confirmation of the decision to declare a state of emergency, which included a ban on public gatherings that also prevented the parliament from convening.

Lawmakers must wear face masks and gloves and had to pass disinfection and fever checks, state broadcaster RTS reported. A screen was set up in front of every seat.

Serbia delayed parliamentary elections that were due to be held on April 26 because of the epidemic.

It is still unclear when the vote will now take place, with July 5 reported as the most likely date.

For that, parliament would need to end the suspended electoral procedure no later than May 26 and the state of emergency would need to be lifted by May 20.

A part of the opposition has been boycotting parliament, accusing the all-powerful Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic of monopolizing the media, effectively guaranteeing his Progressive Party (SNS) another massive victory.

During the Covid-19 state of emergency, the opposition has virtually disappeared from the media.

Most Vucic rivals, most significantly from the Alliance for Serbia (SZS) bloc, meanwhile confirmed their earlier position that they will not take part in the elections.

The opposition leaders whose parties remained in parliament insisted that elections should be held at a later date, in September.