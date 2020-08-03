Serbian parliament reconvenes after troubled election

Belgrade, 3 August 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Serbian parliament reconvened on Monday after the July 15 elections in which President Aleksandar Vucic’s Progressive Party (SNS) secured a huge majority.

The SNS claimed 188 of the 250 seats, while their allies in the outgoing government coalition, Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic’s Socialists (SPS), won 32.

The rest is split between the new Belgrade Mayor Aleksandar Sapic’s SPAS, with 11 and ethnic minority representatives.

Most of the opposition boycotted the election, accusing Vucic and the SNS of controlling the media and the economy and using that to tilt the electoral framework massively to their advantage.

While the office of the Serbian president carries limited formal authorities, Vucic dominates through his tight control over the SNS.

In spite of the majority in the parliament, it was still unclear whom he would nominate as prime minister and whether he will renew the coalition with the Socialists.

Around 100 people gathered in front of the parliament building ahead of the session to protest Vucic.