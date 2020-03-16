Serbian gov’t announces possible curfew; pensioners disobeying instructions

Zagreb, 16 March 2020 (Hina/MIA) — Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said Monday the government is considering imposing a curfew due to citizens’ disobeying the state of emergency declared over the coronavirus outbreak; she particularly criticized pensioners for disobeying the instruction to stay home.

Brnabic told a news conference the government would additionally tighten its measures against the novel coronavirus because of citizens’ lack of discipline, announcing that all citizens over 65 would be banned from leaving their home, with a fine for non-compliance amounting to around EUR 1,300.

As of Tuesday morning, all citizens over the age of 65 are forbidden to leave their homes, Brnabic said, adding that the measure was “in the interest of their well-being and the well-being of our health system.”

Later today, the government will adopt a number of other measures, including a ban on the export of drugs from Serbia for the duration of the state of emergency.

Utility bills and other administrative matters will be postponed for pensioners and elderly citizens for two to three months, “until the current situation passes,” and identification documents that happen to expire during that period will be valid without any consequences until the state of emergency ends.

Brnabic also said that tests for coronavirus had arrived from China to Serbia.

Serbia’s authorities on Sunday evening declared a nation-wide state of emergency in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus and “prevent the Italian and Spanish scenario” as well as protecting the health system and citizens from the spreading of the epidemic.

In Serbia, by 8 am Monday, 55 coronavirus cases were confirmed.