Serbia to hold delayed elections on June 21

Belgrade, 4 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Serbia plans to hold the parliamentary elections that were postponed due to the epidemic on June 21, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday after meeting the country’s political leaders.

Originally, the elections were to be held on April 26, but were delayed on March 17, two days after a state of emergency was called due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The election can be formally scheduled next week, at least five days after the state of emergency is revoked. Vucic said on Sunday that parliament will vote to end the measure on Wednesday.

Only a small part of Serbia’s opposition is willing to go to the polls. The largest bloc, the Alliance for Serbia (SZS), has said it will boycott the election.

The SZS leaders accuse Vucic of keeping the media, the economy and other levers of power in a virtual stranglehold, thus ensuring another win for his Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

“Problems marginalized by the crisis are resurfacing. The largest issue ahead of the election is unequal treatment in the state-controlled media,” Bojan Klacar of the Cesid election-monitoring agency told private broadcaster N1.