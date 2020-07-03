Serbia reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths in last 24 hours

Zagreb, 3 July 2020 (Hina/MIA) – Serbia’s health authorities on Friday reported 11 deaths related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the largest number of fatalities in a single day since the first case was recorded in the country on March 6.

Between 3pm on Thursday and 3pm on Friday, 8,102 samples were tested and 309 returned positive. The number of people being treated in hospitals increased from 1,996 on Thursday to 2,142 on Friday, and the number of those on ventilators rose by four to 85.

A total of 426,981 people have been tested since the beginning of the outbreak on March 6 and the infection has been confirmed in 15,504 cases. The death toll is 298, with a mortality rate of 1.98.

With emergency measures already in place in Kragujevac, Novi Pazar, Tutin, Ivanjica and Vranje, the government on Friday adopted a package of emergency measures for Belgrade, ordering restaurants, bars and night clubs to close at 11pm.

Wearing face masks and keeping a physical distance of 1.5 metres in enclosed spaces and on public transport was made mandatory. Offenders face a €40 fine.

The measures for Belgrade will be in place until July 18.