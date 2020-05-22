Serbia opens borders to foreigners, without restrictions

Belgrade, 21 May 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The Serbian government has opened the country’s borders to foreigners, dropping a requirement they submit to a coronavirus test or undergo quarantine, the cabinet decided on Thursday.

Until now, entry to Serbia was only possible for foreign citizens in exceptional cases. The new regulation is due to come into effect on Friday.

At the border, travellers will only receive information sheets that draw their attention to the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

The country lies on important transit routes that lead from Western Europe to the south-east of the continent.

Serbia has seen declining infection numbers in recent weeks. As of Thursday, 10,919 people in the Balkan nation had been infected with the coronavirus, which can trigger the potentially fatal respiratory disease Covid-19, while 237 deaths have been reported.