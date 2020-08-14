Serbia makes negative PCR test mandatory for arrivals from four Balkan countries

Belgrade, 14 August 2020 (MIA) – Serbia’s Crisis HQ decided at its Friday session to impose obligatory presentation of negative PCR test results made within 48 hours prior to entry into the country for nationals of North Macedonia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Romania, MIA reports from Belgrade.

“The decision takes effect Saturday, August 15, and it does not apply to Serbian citizens arriving from these countries,” epidemiologist Darija Kisic Tepavcevic told reporters after the session of the Crisis HQ.

She added that the decision was made based on the epidemiological situation in respective countries.

Kisić Tepavčević also noted that the Crisis HQ has decided to lift travel restrictions that applied to citizens of Montenegro.

Earlier on Friday, Montenegro announced that it is set to reopen on Saturday its borders for Serbian nationals. However, Montenegro’s Public Health Institute director Boban Mugoša stressed that travellers will probably have to present negative PCR or ELISA test results to enter the country.