Serbia declares state of emergency due to coronavirus

Belgrade, 16 March 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared a state of emergency on Sunday, saying the step was necessary to keep the country functioning during the coronavirus epidemic in the region.

“We decided to declare a state of emergency on the entire territory of the Republic of Serbia,” Vucic said during a televised news conference.

The decision will take effect immediately, Vucic said, adding that further measures would be announced. The Serbian government limited the prices of food, disinfectants and protective gear earlier in the day.

Serbia has so far recorded 48 confirmed coronavirus cases.