Seoul mayor declared missing by daughter found dead

The mayor of the South Korean capital Seoul, Park Won Soon, has been found dead after being reported missing by his family, the news agency Yonhap reported.

His body was found by police in the northern part of the city after an hours-long search, the news agency reported, citing police.

The 64-year-old had been reported missing earlier by his daughter after saying something that sounded like “last words,” according to the report.

He had turned off his phone and cancelled all his appointments, the city administration of the 10 million-strong metropolis said.

The last signal transmitted from his device was located close to a temple in the north-eastern part of the city, where police concentrated their search using drones and sniffer dogs.

The reasons behind Park’s disappearance were unclear.

Local media speculated that it may have to do with allegations of sexual harassment. A former colleague of Park’s lodged a complaint against him recently and was interviewed by police on Wednesday, according to reports.

Park had been re-elected twice, after winning the mayoral election for the first time in 2011 as an independent candidate, later joining the social liberal Democratic Party of South Korean President Moon Jae In.

Park had formerly worked as a human rights lawyer and had been active in a civil rights organization for years.