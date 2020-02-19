Seoul court orders heavier sentence for former President Lee

An appeals court in South Korea has increased the prison sentence on corruption charges for former President Lee Myung Bak by two years to 17 years, local media reported on Wednesday.

Almost one year after his release on bail, Seoul’s Central District Court decided to send 78-year-old Lee back to prison, ordering his immediate arrest, South Korean broadcasters and national news agency Yonhap reported.

Lee was released from prison in March 2019 due to deteriorating health.

The court also imposed a new fine on Lee, who ruled the country from 2008 until 2013, of about 13 billion Korean won (about 11 million euros), and ordered the seizure of assets worth 5.78 billion won.

The former mayor of Seoul was arrested in October 2018 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of corruption, abuse of power, breach of trust and tax evasion.

He is said to have set up secret bank accounts and accepted bribes from smartphone market leader Samsung.

The conservative politician had called the accusations “political revenge” on part of the leftist liberal government.

His successor, Park Geun Hye, was also sentenced to 25 years in prison on multiple charges in 2018, including abuse of power, bribery and leaking state secrets.