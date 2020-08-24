Seniors can collect their pension starting Aug 26

Skopje, 24 August 2020 (MIA) — Retirees will receive their monthly pension payments for August starting Wednesday, according to the Macedonian Banking Association.

Those who have debit cards will be able to access their money on Aug. 26. Those who don’t, as before, will be able to collect their pension in four groups.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, banks will work with retirees whose monthly pension amounts up to Mden 11,000 (EUR 180).

On Thursday, Aug. 27, banks will work with retirees whose pension is no more than Mden 14,000 (EUR 230) a month.

Next Monday, Aug. 31, banks will work with retirees who receive up to Mden 18,000 (EUR 290) a month.

Next Tuesday, Sept. 1, retirees who get more than Mden 18,000 (EUR 290) a month will be allowed to collect their pension in person.

Retirees who used to bank with the now-defunct Eurostandard Bank will receive their pension payments on Sept. 7, 14, and 25.

To protect seniors’ health, the MBA is urging bank customers to stand two meters apart and to wear personal protective equipment. mr/