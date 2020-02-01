Senate rejects call for witnesses; vote Wednesday on Trump removal

Washington, 1 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The US Senate voted against compelling witness testimony in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, dealing a stinging but expected defeat to the Democrats who are seeking to remove the president from office.

Following hours of backroom negotiations, the vote on removal is now set for Wednesday at 4 pm (2100 GMT) and Trump is widely expected to survive the process, thanks to the loyalty of his Republican Party members in the upper chamber of Congress.

The narrow 51-to-49 vote on witnesses saw all but two Republicans vote against compelling testimony and issuing subpoenas for documents into the trial.

Democrats held their line and voted as a block to put pressure on the president, but failed to get enough support from across the aisle, despite public opinion showing a majority of people in the country wanted the trial to contain testimonies.

“No witnesses, no documents, in an impeachment trial, is a perfidy. It is a grand tragedy,” Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democrats in the Senate, told reporters after the vote.

“America is going to remember this day,” he said. “The acquittal will have no value. Americans will know this trial is not a real trial.”

Since the start of the trial, Democrats sought to convince at least four Republicans to buck party lines, in order to have a majority to vote in favour of introducing new witnesses and documents to the trial.

The issue became more acute as it emerged John Bolton, the former national security adviser, will be releasing a book in March which undermines and contradicts core arguments made by the president’s legal defence team.

While 17 witnesses testified in the House impeachment investigation, Trump successfully blocked top White House officials from testifying.

Republican leader Mitch McConnell was successful in keeping Bolton out of the Senate.

The former White House aide could have provided first-hand testimony supporting claims that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine for his personal political benefit, according to a draft of his book reported in the media.

Ultimately only two moderate Republicans – Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine – sided with the Democrats.

The Senate final vote in the impeachment trial will come the day after Trump’s State of the Union address. The compromise timing in the Senate is a minor blow to the president, who will not be able to walk into the grand ceremony on Tuesday as the victor.

The president’s acquittal is all but assured as the Democrats would need to secure a two-thirds majority in the Senate to remove Trump.

Prior to the final vote, the House impeachment managers and Trump’s defence team are allocated two hours each for closing arguments on Monday. There will also be space for some senators to address the chamber, in a deviation from the norms during the impeachment trial.

McConnell said in a statement that there was no need for witnesses or documents in the trial, insisting that the investigations done in the House of Representatives were sufficient and charging that the Democrats have “no case.”

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of being “accomplices to the President’s cover-up.”

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Trump in December on two charges, saying he leveraged military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kiev into tarnishing his domestic political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, and then obstructed the investigation.

Democrats say Trump’s removal is necessary to protect the country’s democracy, while Republicans have blasted the move as a partisan attempt to undermine the November presidential elections.