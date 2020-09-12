Selection of Goran Stefanovski’s works to be promoted at Book Fair

Skopje, 12 September 2020 (MIA) – Polica publishing house will promote Saturday its latest edition, a selection of plays by Macedonian playwright Goran Stefanovski, at the Book Fair 2020.

The book features the plays Wild Flesh, Flying on the Spot, Hi-Fi, The False Bottom, Bacchanalia, and The Demon of Debar Maalo.

“Goran Stefanovski, the writer, the playwright, the professor and the man, is more than needed in these unique times, due to his open dialogue with the diversity surrounding us, due to his uncensored monologue with himself and his own body of work, due o his lucid and intelligent style,” organizers say.

Born in 1952, Stefanovski is one of the most revered authors at home, having achieved also great success abroad. He died aged 66 in 2018 in the UK.