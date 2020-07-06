Sela says Ahmeti to be free after July 15

Gostivar, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – Alliance for Albanians/Alternativa coalition “Time is Now” paid a visit to the Gostivar village of Forino on Monday, with AA leader Ziadin Sela saying that no Albanian would be endangered due to ethnicity if they won the July 15 elections.

Sela said DUI’s idea of an Albanian PM is an attempt to camouflage the discrimination of Albanians.

“I cannot understand how can they ask for an Albanian PM now? They have been in power for 18 years and got the support from Albanians. Why haven’t they done this already?,” said Sela.

He added that DUI leader Ali Ahmeti would also be free after July 15, because he had been in the hands of VMRO and SDSM until now.