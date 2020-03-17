Sela: People’s health is priority in politics

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – Alliance for Albanians leader Zijadin Sela said after Tuesday’s meeting of party leaders they agree with the decision to postpone the elections because the people’s health is a priority in the given situation.

“The most important element in politics is the people’s health. There is no security without health. We support the idea of postponing the elections and agreed on this with the other party leaders. On the other hand, a group of experts should come up with the legal modalities for this move and then we can agree on another date. Therefore, a meeting with such experts will follow this one, in order to find the modalities in a period of a dissolved Parliament,” Sela told reporters.

He urged the Government and competent institutions to pay more attention to the crisis regions, so that chronically ill people receive the required medicines and all citizens get the basic products.