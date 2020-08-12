Sela, Gashi accept Ahmeti’s invitation, want meeting rescheduled for next week

Skopje, 12 August 2020 (MIA) – The Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa have accepted the invitation of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti for a meeting of leaders from the Albanian political bloc, but urge that the meeting is rescheduled for next week.

“We believe that the political mechanism of the roundtable is an important instrument for coordination of the positions among Albanian parliamentary parties, and as such, it should be fostered for the purpose of articulating Albanian interests in North Macedonia. Consider the option of holding the meeting on another date starting from Monday (August 17), along with a few days notice on the meeting agenda,” reads the note of AA leader Ziadin Sela and Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi addressed to Ahmeti.

Afterwards, DUI proposed an agenda for tomorrow’s meeting, saying it could be broadened by all meeting participants.

“Regarding the meeting at noon on Thursday, we propose the following agenda: Status of realization of the commitments from the Joint Declaration within the previous term; Evaluation of the July 15 elections; Establishment of an inter-party council in accordance with the Joint Declaration and timelines for realization of the common objectives; and Miscellaneous,” reads the press release.

DUI remains open for further meetings in the course of next week or any other future date that “we would agree upon at tomorrow’s meeting.”

Earlier in the week, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said that Ahmeti’s invitation to the party leaders of the Albanian bloc on occasion of the Ohrid Framework Agreement anniversary has been perceived as pressure, adding that such a meeting could also take place among “non-Albanian citizens”.

“Political parties representing the non-Albanian citizens in the country could also gather for a meeting. We can do that with representatives of the Bosniak parties, Turkish parties, VMRO-DPMNE etc. If the Ohrid accord is the occasion, SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE should also be present,” added Zaev.