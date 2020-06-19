Sekerinska visits army members cleaning up storm damage

Skopje, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska visited Friday the army members cleaning up storm damage in the region of Dolna Prespa and the village of Brajchino.

“Our army is engaged not only during state of emergency, but also it is here to offer support in different crisis situations and in tackling real problems state and local authorities are facing,” the Ministry of Defense said citing Shekerinska.

As a result, she noted, public trust in the army is overwhelming.

Minister Shekerinska stressed that investments in the army were important, because it was always prepared to help local residents.

In the coming fifteen days, she said, soldiers and their captains will be joined by teams of the National Forests state company and EVN to clean up damage from the storm and to eliminate the threat involving a dam made up of broken trees along the river.