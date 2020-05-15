Security Council to settle on state of emergency extension on Friday

Skopje, 14 May 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia’s Security Council will hold a session in the President’s Office on Friday.

The session is scheduled for 1:30 pm.

In addition to the Council’s permanent members, epidemiologist Zharko Karadzhovski, member of the Committee for Infectious Diseases, will also attend Friday’s session at the invitation of President Stevo Pendarovski.

After the session, President Pendarovski will give a statement to the public to be live streamed on the YouTube channel of the President’s Office.

In line with the recommendations for protection against COVID-19, the President is to make his statement outdoors, in front of the Villa Vodno, the President’s Office said in a press release.

The session is to be focused on a possible extension of the state of emergency, based on a proposal by the Government, which set out its position at a session on Wednesday.

Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday that the Commission for Infectious Diseases will request an extension of the state of emergency at the session of the Security Council, but did not specify whether it would be a matter of another 30 days or less.

The state of emergency declared by President Stevo Pendarovski on April 16 expires on Saturday.

A nationwide state of emergency was first declared on March 18 in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus and afterwards extended for another 30-days.