Security Council to hold session on Tuesday

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – The Security Council of North Macedonia will hold a session in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski on Tuesday.

Besides the Council members, the session will also be attended by Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Vasko Gjurchinovski, Intelligence Agency Director Erold Musliu, National Security Agency Director Viktor Dimovski, National Bank Governor Anita Angelovska-Bezhoska, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Finance Minister Nina Angelovska, the President’s Office said in a press release.