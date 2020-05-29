Security Council to decide Saturday on extension of state of emergency

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – The Security Council will hold a session in the Office of President Stevo Pendarovski on Saturday at noon, deciding on a possible extension of the state of emergency.

Besides the Security Council members, Health Minister Venko Filipche will also attend the session, the President’s Office said in a press release.

President Pendarovski will give a media statement after the end of the session.

Saturday is the last day of the third, two-week state of emergency, which followed two 30-day states of emergency declared in March and April.