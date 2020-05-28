Security Council to decide on state of emergency on Saturday

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – The Security Council will decide on a possible extension of the state of emergency at a session hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski on Saturday at noon, the President’s Office told MIA.

Saturday is the final day of the 14-day state of emergency, which President Pendarovski declared on May 15, after two consecutive 30-day states of emergency declared on March 18 and April 17 respectively.

As stipulated in the Constitution, the Parliament is supposed to decide on the state of emergency, but since it is dissolved, the President is the one declaring it.