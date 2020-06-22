Sector Working Group on Competitiveness and Innovation holds meeting

Skopje, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – The Sector Working Group on Competitiveness and Innovation, under the EU IPA 3 program, led by Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, held Monday an online meeting with representatives of international institutions – donors.

The meeting focused on a new cycle of the EU 2021 donor assistance program, which aims to encourage entrepreneurship, support small and medium enterprises, facilitate trade, digitalization, as well as support innovation and technology development, Carovska’s office said in a press release.

According to Deputy PM Carovska, the Government’s priority strategy includes industrial growth and development, boosting domestic business and innovation, as well as direct investment which is substantial to the country’s economic growth.

The Government remains committed to implementing reforms required to promote the business climate and provide better conditions for all companies, especially small and medium companies.

The EU’s support is welcome to meet the necessary criteria and align national legislation with the European Union law, namely towards the opening of EU membership talks, Carovska said.

In addition to the Deputy PM for Economic Affairs, the Sector Working Group on Competitiveness and Innovation includes the Ministry of Economy, the Fund for Innovation and Technology Development, the Central Registry, Customs Administration, etc.