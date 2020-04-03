Second set of economic measures aims to protect vulnerable groups

Skopje, 3 April 2020 (MIA) – Besides protecting jobs, the government’s second set of economic measures, aimed to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis, offers financial support to the people and families that need it the most, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Policy Gjonul Bajraktar said Friday at a joint press conference with Additional Deputy Minister for Labor and Social Policy Sanela Skrijelj.

“The government has taken a well-rounded approach to the needs of different social groups, as recovery speed depends on the measures taken during the crisis. Besides protecting jobs, the government’s second set of economic measures, aimed to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis, offers financial support to the people and families that need it the most. People who have lost their jobs or were part of the informal economy can enter the social protection system and receive guaranteed financial assistance in the next two months,” Bajraktar said.

This, the underlined, shows that the social protection system is designed to adjust to people’s needs and help vulnerable groups.

“Another measure available for social protection system users is granting Mden 1,000 subsidies to help 30,000 people pay their power bills in April and May. The goals is for at-risk households to overcome this difficult period and rejoin the labour market once the crisis is over,” Bajraktar said.

Additional Deputy Minister Skrijelj underlined measures aimed to protect children, who are most vulnerable in crisis situations. Families will continue to receive money to finance children’s schooling despite regular classes being cancelled.

“The goal is to help income-less families and families with low incomes to exercise children’s rights. 17,000 families will continue to receive Mden 700 support for elementary school children and Mden 1,000 support for high school students. Deadlines have been extended for three months following the end of the state of emergency for applications for financial support for newborns, having a third or fourth child, etc,” Shkrielj said.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, she added, is in constant communication with clients and has recently handed out 600 hygiene products packages to underprivileged families and will continue cooperation with UN agencies.

At the request of people with disabilities, she underlined, blind people and those who need someone to accompany them at work, as well as people in wheelchairs, have been relieved from work.