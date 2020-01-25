Second seed Pliskova crashes out of Australian Open in third round

Second seed Karolina Pliskova on Saturday became the latest top contender to crash out of the Australian Open in the third round after being defeated 7-6 (4-7), 7-6 (3-7) by 30th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

Czech player Pliskova joined the likes of defending champion Naomi Osaka and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams in her first-week exit from the Open.

Another top seed, fifth Elina Svitolina, was taken down 6-1, 6-2 by two-time slam champion Garbine Muguruza, who defeated the Ukrainian for the fourth straight time at a slam to reach Melbourne’s round of 16 for the fifth time in her career.

The Spaniard will next face ninth seed Kiki Bertens, who went past Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the last match of the day on Margaret Court Arena.

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic was also stunned out of the major, only managing to hold on to one service game – narrowly avoiding a so-called double bagel – against Estonia’s Annett Kontaveit in a 6-0, 6-1 rout that lasted just 48 minutes.

Croatia’s Donna Vekic, seeded 19th, also fell to Poland’s Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 at 1573 Arena.

Seventeenth seed Andrey Rublev reached the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time with a 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Belgium’s David Goffin, seeded 11th.

Rublev will next face Germany’s Alexander Zverev after the seventh seed dismissed Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

Earlier on, world number one Rafael Nadal sailed smoothly into Melbourne’s fourth round for the 16th time in his career, beating fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in hot conditions at Rod Laver Arena.

“It was my best match of the tournament so far, without a doubt. Big difference between today and the previous days,” the champion said of his performance.

Nadal will next face Australia’s Nick Kyrgios after he came out on top in a nail-biting five-set battle against Russia’s Karen Khachanov, winning 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (10-8) after four hours and 26 minutes at Melbourne Arena in front of a rowdy crowd.

“This is just epic, man. I don’t even know what’s going on,” Kyrgios said after the match.

In other action, 2018 Melbourne finalist Simona Halep cruised past Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 6-1, 6-4 while men’s 10th seed Gael Monfils of France dispatched Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-3.

Fourth seed Daniil Medvedev also had a convincing 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 win over 20-year-old Alexei Popyrin to reach the round of 16 for the second time and equal his best result in Melbourne so far.

The Frenchman will next face Austria’s Dominic Thiem after the fifth seed defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4.

“It’s always fun to play against him. Such a great athlete. Such a great sportsman. We had fun and great encounters in the past. I expect [something] similar,” Thiem said of his next opponent.

Earlier at Margaret Court Arena, Angelique Kerber made it through to the round of 16 of the Australian Open for the seventh time in her career with a 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3 win over Italy’s Camila Giorgi.

Former world number one Kerber, who won the Melbourne slam in 2016, will next face Pavlyuchenkova after her powerful performance against world number two Pliskova.

“I think she was playing very well today. Maybe the best … she played against me so far in the last couple matches,” the second seed said after the defeat.

Pliskova, who last year reached the semis in Melbourne in her best result at a slam yet, was on a winning streak having won all six matches she played so far this year. She also has only ever dropped a set against Pavlyuchenkova, having won all of their previous six match-ups.