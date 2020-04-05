Second Greek refugee camp placed under coronavirus quarantine

A refugee camp near Athens has been placed under a 14-day quarantine due to a coronavirus case on site, Greek state radio reported on Sunday.

It is the second such camp to be put on lockdown due to the pandemic in recent days.

The latest measures, announced by Greece’s coronavirus crisis committee, affect the Malakasa camp, situated around 45 kilometres north of the Greek capital, the ERT radio broadcaster reported.

Around 1,800 people live at the facility. According to the report, a 53-year-old Afghan man there tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“We will execute our plan just as in the other case,” Greek migration minister Notis Mitarakis told Protothema radio.

A camp in Ritsona in northern Greece is already under quarantine after doctors detected the virus in a resident who had travelled to an Athens hospital to give birth. Further tests detected 20 more cases.

The Ritsona camp houses about 3,000 people.

Refugee camps on the Greek mainland are far less overcrowded than those on the Ageaen islands, with people living in repurposed shipping containers rather than in tents and makeshift shelters.

So far, 68 people have died in Greece of Covid-19, the respiratory disease that can be caused by the coronavirus, which was first detected in China late last year.