Second coronavirus death confirmed in Italy

A second person has died from the new coronavirus in Italy, a spokesman from the Italian Civil Protection agency said on Saturday.

The victim, a woman, died in the northern region of Lombardy.

The spokesman also said the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 29, including 27 in Lombardy and two in Veneto, in the north-east of the country.

Italy‘s first coronavirus death was reported vvernight in Veneto: a pensioner with other medical conditions who passed away in hospital in the province of Padua.