SEC plans election activities, wants protocol for their implementation

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – Upon receiving the decision on scheduling the early parliamentary elections from the Parliament Speaker, the State Election Commission (SEC) will start to organize the activities including revision of their timelines, says SEC President Oliver Derkovski.

The SEC chief told Telma TV the new state of emergency, which is expected to be declared on Tuesday, will last only for the purpose of intervening on the Election Day.

Derkovski expects a protocol from the health authorities, which SEC will turn into guidelines and instructions for electoral boards. Regarding reports that a protocol has already been delivered, he says SEC has only received an e-mail with general recommendations on voting.

“A recommendation, an optional document, is one thing, but a protocol or a rulebook is another, because it produces rights, obligations and responsibilities. Therefore, we want a document that clearly and accurately states certain procedures. We received two pages of general recommendations for the procedure. In fact, this is something that we are listening on a daily basis, without precisely explaining how people in quarantine, home treatment, isolation would vote. Our electoral boards are not epidemiologists so as to know how to proceed,” says Derkovski.

According to him, a problem SEC faces is finding appropriate polling stations, which would be accessible and spatial, in order to observe the protective measures and eliminate the risk of the virus spread.

Considering that the elections will take place in the summer, there is an option of outdoor voting, especially in places having a small number of voters, but the secrecy of the voting process will also have to be considered.