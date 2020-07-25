SEC official election results: SDSM wins 46 MP seats, VMRO-DPMNE 44, DUI 15, AA/A 12, Levica 2, DPA 1

Skopje, 25 July 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) announced Saturday at a public session the official final results of the July 15 early parliamentary elections in North Macedonia. According to the final results, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 46 MP seats, the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition-44 MP seats, DUI-15, Alliance of Albanians and Alternative (AA/A)-12, Levica-2 and Democratic Party of Albanians (DPA)-1.

As the SEC President Oliver Derkoski informed at today’s session, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won eight MP seats, VMRO-DPMNE seven, DUI two, Alliance of Albanians and Alternative (AA/A) two and Levica one MP seat in the first electoral district.

In the second electoral district, VMRO-DPMNE won seven MP seats, DUI three, AA/A three.

VMRO-DPMNE won ten MP seats, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” nine and Levica one in the third electrical district.

In the fourth electoral district, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM-led coalition “We Can” have the same number of MP seat – 10 each.

In the fifth electoral district, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won eight MPs each, DUI three, and AA/A one MP seat. DUI won seven MP seats, AA/A six, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” four, VMRO-DPMNE two and DPA one MP seat in the sixth electoral district, Derkoski said.

Derkoski unveiling the final results said that SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 327,329 votes or 46 MP seats, VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition won 315,344 votes or 44 seats, Democratic Union for Integration (DUI) party won 104,699 votes – 15 seats, Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa coalition won 81,827 votes – 12 seats, Levica party won 37,426 votes – 2 seats and DPA won 13,930 votes – 1 seat.

In the first electoral district, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 54,000 votes (31.15%), VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition 50,564 votes (31.63%), DUI – 19,488 (12.19%), AA/A – 14,337 (8.97%), Levica – 12,000 (7.51%) and DPA – 2,446 votes (1.53%).

In the second electoral district, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 47,891 (31.21%), VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition – 47,929 (31.24%), DUI – 22,374 (14.58%), AA – 20,912 (13.63%), Levica – 5,896 (3.84%) and DPA – 2,517 (1.64%), Derkoski said.

In the third electoral district, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 66,853 votes (42.81%), VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition – 71,551 (45.82%), DUI 3,331 or 2.13%, AA – 992 (0.64%), Levica – 6,939 (4.44%) and DPA won 242 votes.

In the fourth electoral district, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 77,195 votes or 46.76%, VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition – 74,478 (45%), DUI – 293, AA – 213 and Levica – 6,835 (4.14%).

In the fifth electoral district, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 56,622 votes or 36.67%, VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition – 55,159 or (35.72%), DUI – 21,745 (14.08%), AA – 10,716 (6.94%), Levica – 4,715 (3,05%) and DPA – 781 votes or 0.51%.

In the sixth electoral district, SDSM-led coalition “We Can” won 24,229 (19.67%), VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition – 15,663 (12.71%), DUI – 37,468 (30.41%), AA – 34,450 (27.96%), Levica – 1,041 (0.84%) and DPA 9,083 votes.

Derkoski said that the elections were administered well during specific circumstances. For the first time, our country, is organizing elections under specific conditions during COVID-19 pandemic and it was a challenge for all of us. He added that no irregularities were reported during the three days of voting, which was confirmed by the Interior Ministry.

Integra party won 12,291 votes or 1.35%, followed by GDU which won 3,555 votes or 0.39%, MORO – Workers’ Party won 3,245 votes (0.36%), Voice for Macedonia – 2,800 votes (0.31%), United Macedonia – 2,600 votes (0.29%), SDU – 2,585 votes (0.28%), Tvoja Party – 1,894 votes (0.21%), Democrats – 1,558 (0.17%), Roma Party – 1,225 (0.13%).

