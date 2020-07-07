SEC: No masks with political symbols at voting

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) will hold a safe voting simulation at one polling station on Wednesday, demonstrating the entire voting process in real conditions.

“This includes the arrival of citizens at the polling station, waiting, entry, disinfection, identification, while highlighting the health measures that voters, electoral bodies and observers must observe,” said SEC member Boris Kondarko on Tuesday.

Media, domestic and foreign observers, representatives of the Ministry of Health, embassies and political parties are invited to attend the event.

Citizens can vote using passports which validity expired after March 18, i.e. during the state of emergency, considering their validity has been extended until July 31.

Kondarko said citizens cannot wear masks with logos of political parties, because this will be treated as propaganda in the polling station, which is prohibited by law.

People in isolation and home treatment can apply for voting by July 8, while those testing positive afterwards will not be eligible to vote.

As of Tuesday, 1,183 domestic and 110 foreign observers have been accredited, but the number will rise since the application deadline expires on July 9.