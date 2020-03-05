0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

SEC members meet OSCE/ODIHR mission on coming early parliamentary elections

Members of the State Election Commission (SEC) met Thursday with the Head of OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission Tana de Zulueta and representatives of the mission and discussed all aspects of election process.

