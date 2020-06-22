SEC inspects polling stations for safety and health protocols

Skopje, 22 June 2020 (MIA) – Teams of the State Election Commission (SEC) are inspecting polling stations and finding suitable premises that would meet safety and health protocols for voters and electoral bodies on Election Day-July 15.

SEC President Oliver Derkoski told MIA that a high percentage of premises meet the protocols, such as polling stations situated in schools, which can also use the hallways and sport halls for this purpose.

Derkoski said SEC is expecting the health protocol from the Commission for Infectious Diseases, which would be turned into voting guidelines.

SEC is set to select the members of the so-called health electoral boards, which will administer the voting of COVID-19 patients, those in isolation and self-isolation on July 13. About 500 health workers will be needed for the six election districts, while people can apply for voting seven days before.

The Voters’ List will be concluded on July 4, after SEC processes data obtained from the Ministry of Interior, registry offices, courts and the Sanction Enforcement Directorate.

The election campaign begins on June 24 and ends at midnight on July 12.