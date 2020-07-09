SEC: Health workers request exemption from SEBs for July 13 voting of COVID-19 patients

Skopje, 9 July 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) said Thursday that 742 COVID-19 patients and 9,465 homebound, infirm and chronically ill persons have applied for voting, with the final numbers to be available by tomorrow.

COVID-19 patients and persons in self-isolation have applied in 58 municipalities, but Special Electoral Boards (SEBs) have been composed in only 32 municipalities, because about 120 health workers have asked to be exempted from taking part in these electoral boards.

“It is regretful that health workers have not seriously perceived our call for help. We need to select another at least 70 health workers for Monday’s vote,” said SEC member Elizabeta Postoloska.

She expressed understanding for all health workers, adding that those working with COVID-19 patients are automatically exempted.

SEC member Boris Kondarko said there is no need for panic and no one should be blamed, because the Commission is proceeding according to the law.

“We will adapt to the circumstances. Time is short and we will administer the vote in line with our tasks and in accordance with the law,” noted Kondarko.

SEBs will administer the July 13 voting in the homes of COVID-19 cases and persons in self-isolation. They will be comprised of health workers and representatives of political parties. SEB members will be equipped with personal protective equipment – disposable coat, disposable gloves, protective mask and disinfectant. They will replace their equipment upon completing the vote in the home of every voter.