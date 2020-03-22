SEC halts activities for early parliamentary elections

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) decided Sunday to halt all activities related to the April 12 early parliamentary elections, proceeding upon the Government ordinance.

“All further actions and activities of municipal election committees are stopped. Activities undertaken up to March 22 are considered valid, while the remaining activities will incorporated in the revised SEC scheduler, which will be adopted once the state of emergency is terminated,” said SEC president Oliver Derkoski.

He also said SEC would keep and secure the electoral documents until the administering the elections.

Late on Saturday, the Government passed the ordinance due to the state of emergency for the purpose of efficient prevention of Covid-19 spread and because the Parliament has not scheduled a session to annul its dissolution.