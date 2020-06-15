SEC expected to proceed in accordance with own conclusions and activate election activities: gov’t

Skopje, 15 June 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) is expected to proceed in accordance with the Constitution, the Electoral Code, decrees and own conclusions for the purpose of activating election activities, said the Government after a meeting of Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Government Secretary General Dragi Rashkovski with SEC members on Monday.

SEC President Oliver Derkoski did not attend the meeting, although he requested it on behalf of the Commission. SEC vice-president Ditmire Shehu and all other members took part, the Government said in a press release.

Shehu said they would initiate a session later today, referring to SEC’s conclusion of March 22, which considered all activities undertaken until that date as valid.

PM Spasovski said the Government is prepared to meet its obligations regarding the organization and implementation of the elections, including the recommendations for safe administering of the electoral process from a health standpoint, based on which SEC is set to draft guidelines, reads the press release.