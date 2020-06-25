SEC dismisses complaints over early election campaigning

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) at a session Thursday dismissed all complaints filed by the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition, the SDSM-led coalition and the party Levica on election campaigning ahead of the official start.

The complaints are in connection to several events in different municipalities across the country.

“All complaints were filed involving early start of the election campaign. But, the complaints lack some elements that could give further evidence in addition to social media photos, which are insufficient to prove what has happened,” said Commission President Oliver Derkovski.

Also, Commission members adopted a draft-guidelines on registration of voters who are in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 and voters ordered to self-isolate. These voters will be able to cast their votes on July 13, two days before election day.

Furthermore, requests for accreditation of election observers submitted by OSCE/ODIHR and the French Embassy were approved at the session.