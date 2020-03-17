SEC continues work as usual until final decision over postponement of election

Skopje, 17 March 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) will continue work as usual until further decision is reached over the April 12 snap parliamentary election, its members told a session on Tuesday.

Earlier, President Stevo Pendarovski hosted a leaders’ meeting at which participants unanimously agreed to postpone the election because of the coronavirus.

However, such decision requires a legal solution, and to that end, President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi and legal experts are meeting Tuesday afternoon.

At its session on Tuesday, SEC confirmed the lists of MP candidates for the election of the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition and DUI.

Until a decision is reached over postponement of the election, SEC will be reviewing the rest of the lists of MP candidates.