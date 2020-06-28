SEC confirms voting protocols

Skopje, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – The Special Electoral Board (SEB) that is set to administer the July 13 voting in the homes of COVID-19 cases and persons in self-isolation will be comprised of health workers and representatives of political parties, said State Election Commission (SEC) member Boris Kondarko on Sunday.

SEB members will be equipped with personal protective equipment comprised of a disposable coat, disposable gloves, protective mask and disinfectant. SEB members will replace their equipment upon completing the vote in the home of every voter.

“The person who votes will wear a protective mask over the nose and mouth. Upon entering the home, the voter disinfects the hands. Prior to voting, the voter is given a protective mask and gloves if he/she has none. When handing over the ID, the voter briefly takes off the mask while maintaining the prescribed distance from the SEB members. Prior to giving the voter the ballot, he/she must disinfect the hands and wear protective gloves. Upon completion of the voting, the voter again disinfects the hands. The physical distance of 1-1,5 meters is observed during the entire voting process,” said Kondarko.

He said the ballot box would not be disinfected after the voting of each person.

SEC vice president Ditmire Shehu said a similar process would take place on July 14, with the Basic Electoral Boards (BEB) to administer the voting in the homes of the homebound, infirm and aged. The BEB members will not wear coats, only a mask, gloves and maintain physical distance. BEB members will have to change their masks once in four hours.

Regarding Election Day (July 15), SEC member Elizabeta Postolovska said polling stations are to be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

“SEC will disinfect all 3,840 polling stations. Each voter is obliged to maintain a distance of 1,5-2 meters in front of the voting premises, entry to the polling station, and in the polling station itself. Prior to entry, the voter is obliged to disinfect the hands and wear a mask. Voters not disinfecting their hands and not wearing a mask will not be allowed to vote. Upon entering the polling station, the voter will briefly take off the mask for identification purposes. Electoral boards in the polling station are obliged to sit at the appropriate distance of 1-1,5 meters and wear a mask and gloves at all times. Voters do not have to wear gloves when entering the polling stations,” said Postolovska.