SEC adopts revised timetable for July 15 elections

Skopje, 16 June 2020 (MIA) – The State Election Commission (SEC) adopted Tuesday the revised timetable for the July 15 parliamentary elections. SEC members have provided assurance that citizens and members of the electoral bodies would be protected from the coronavirus spread, discussing the issue of drafting specific protocols with health authorities. They also urge citizens to use caution when it comes to their health.

According to the timetable, the election silence begins at midnight on July 12, COVID-19 patients, people in isolation and self-isolation will vote on July 13, while the homebound, infirm and aged on July 14. July 15 is Election Day, starting at 7 am and ending at 9 pm.

SEC President Oliver Derkoski said the coming month would bring political tussles but the main challenge is health protection during the process.

“This goes for electoral boards, municipal electoral commissions, voters. The SEC and health authorities will jointly draft specific rules and protocols that will ensure maximum protection. SEC will invest efforts into protecting the 35,000-strong electoral administration. We will provide access to polling stations in a slightly different way,” said Derkoski.

He urged citizens to follow the recommendations by health authorities in the coming period, because of the importance of the elections for the country.

“This is important so that observers say the country has properly administered elections in such extraordinary circumstances, which would be another step forward in our Euro-Atlantic aspirations,” added Derkoski.

Public insight in the Voters’ List has been completed and citizens can check their status on the list at the SEC website.

“The state of emergency expires on June 22, whereas the official election campaign begins on June 24 and ends on July 12,” said SEC members Boris Kondarko.

On the July 13 voting of COVID-19 patients, people in isolation and self-isolation, specific health electoral boards will be established, composed of three health workers and three representatives of political parties. People need to apply for voting seven days ahead of Election Day.