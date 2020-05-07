SEA to help Public Health Institute increase COVID-19 testing capacity

Skopje, 7 May 2020 (MIA) – Our position is known – the Committee for Infectious Diseases should say whether the election process could harm public heath and political decision should solely be based on decisions of the epidemiologists, stated Bujar Osmani, Deputy PM in charge of European affairs.

On Thursday, during a visit to the Institute for Public Health, Osmani announced that the Secretariat for European Affairs (SEA) would help the Institute bolster its testing capacity.

He said he thanked the staff at the Institute on behalf of the government and the citizens for ‘the exceptionally good work’.

After a surge in new confirmed cases was registered today, Osmani said, we will have to monitor this trend in the coming days and make a decision based on that.

“However, we think it is time to carefully replace strict restrictions with soft measures,” he noted.

At the meeting, Osmani said, we also discussed with the epidemiologists the election and the election process.

“They said that if election takes place, people will have to maintain physical distance and wear masks. It is up to the politicians to decide whether and when election should be held having in mind the conditions set by the Committee for Infectious Diseases,” the Deputy PM said.

He called the Institute for Public Health ‘the backbone of the fight of the government against the pandemic.’

Also, Osmani said they discussed the need to increase the Institute’s testing capacity.

“Now that the government is already mulling a package of soft measures, the testing capacity should be bolstered so as to prevent a new surge in the number of cases,” Deputy PM Osmani stated.