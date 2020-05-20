SDSM wants consensus on elections, VMRO-DPMNE says polls not on June 21

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – If there is an expert who can say that there will be no coronavirus infections in August, I will be the first to say that elections should be delayed and held then, said SDSM vice-president and Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska on Tuesday.

Shekerinska told TV 24 that SDSM wants consensus over the elections, adding that the polls are not a question of choice but necessity.

“We need a functional state that will cope not only with the epidemic, which as the World Health Organization has said, will not end by December, but also with the economic and financial crisis,” said Shekerinska.

According to her, the country currently has no Parliament and no decisions that only this institutions can adopt.

“Every delay of the elections will take us into a situation where we must focus on several types of crises. VMRO-DPMNE’s position at yesterday’s leaders’ meeting was one of fear, so that the agony continues, so that we face a health, financial and economic crisis while not being able to walk on two legs. In a normal situation, the opposition would want to end this imbalance, where the Government has no democratic control by the Parliament. The elections are a necessity because we need a functional state that will cope with the outbreak. We think it is not good to have the current situation go on endlessly, and this attempt to run away from elections shows that VMRO-DPMNE is not responsible to the citizens and the state,” said Shekerinska.

She said SDSM’s stance was to have consensus on the issue.

“We had this consensus, the Parliament decided to dissolve, there was a decision on the elections and there is a Government decision to freeze the election activities. No one wants this situation of half-functional institutions to continue. Back in 2008 there was no consensus, VMRO-DPMNE did not even summon the parties to discuss elections, there was also no consensus in 2011, no leaders’ meetings, not even an attempt to have consensus. The same goes for 2014. We showed that we are different and open,” stressed Shekerinska.

In the same TV show, VMRO-DPMNE vice-president Aleksandar Nikolovski said there will be no elections on June 21, although previously wishing SDSM luck if the polls should take place on that date. He said that SDSM wants to lose by a smaller margin at the expense of the citizens.

“We would like to have elections tomorrow, provided the numbers of new infections do not resemble the current ones. Our proposals are elections on August 23, August 30 or September 13. I do not see a problem of moving the elections for a couple of months. Studies show that the virus will weaken over the summer and that is why this is an ideal period for elections. We need credible and fair elections, and a legitimate government elected by a majority of citizens,” said Nikolovski.

He noted that rushing the elections would deprive the citizens from seeing the party programmes, while going out to vote would be a risk to their health and they would think twice before doing it.

“The elections must fully protect the citizens, which is currently impossible. We need guarantees that no infections or deaths will result because of the vote and the pre-election campaign,” said Nikolovski.