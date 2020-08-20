SDSM unveils new cabinet line-up

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – SDSM unveiled its list of candidates for ministers in the new government after a two-hour session of the party’s Central Board late Wednesday.

According to SDSM leader and next Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Oliver Spasovski will be Minister of Interior, Radmila Shekerinska will be Defense Minister, and Bojan Marichikj will be Minister of Justice.

Blagoj Bochvarski will head up the Ministry of Transport and Communications, Jagoda Shahpaska will head up the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, and Irena Stefovska will be the new Minister of Culture.

Venko Filipche remains Health Minister, Mila Carovska will head up the Ministry of Education and Science, while current Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov will take over as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European Affairs.

In addition, Fatmir Bitikji will be Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, whereas Ljupcho Nikolovski will be Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Fight Against Corruption.

Zaev pointed out these are professional, responsible, accountable and dedicated individuals who will fully implement the program and principles in the new, full, four-year term.

In the new government, he noted, there will be 19 ministers instead of 26, or seven less than before.

According to Zaev, SDSM’s Central Board concluded that the right and principled policies leading the country forward have won.

He underlined that the priorities of the new government include economy, judicial reform, capital infrastructure projects, environment and investment in health. The implementation of the Prespa Agreement with Greece, the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria, as well as the Ohrid Framework Agreement continues.

“Both Ahmeti and I, and SDSM and DUI agreed that I head the government for four years, while in the last 100 days the Prime Minister will be proposed by DUI and by mutual agreement. The parliamentary majority will respect the spirit of cooperation which includes dialogue, respect for the opinion of others based on arguments and building consensual democracy instead of parallelism, ethnocentrism and outvoting. SDSM and DUI are already aligning their election platforms into a joint four-year government program,” Zaev pointed out.

Earlier on Wednesday, DUI revealed its candidates. Artan Grubi as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Political System, Fatmir Besimi as Minister of Finance, Bujar Osmani as Foreign Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi to head up the Ministry of Economy, and Naser Nuredini to head up the Ministry of Environment, according to leader Ali Ahmeti.

An agreement is yet to be made with coalition partners on the Ministry of Information Society, while Talat Xhaferi will be elected Parliemant Speaker on Thursday, Ahmeti added after a meeting of DUI’s General Council in Tetovo.

In addition, following a meeting of the ‘WeCan’ coalition partners earlier on Wednesday, Besa leader Bilal Kasami confirmed his party will take over the agriculture department, but the minister to head up the department is yet to be announced.

According to Kasami, Besa will also be part of other echelons of the government and have deputy ministers and heads of institutions.

Last week, President Stevo Pendarovski handed over the government formation mandate to the SDSM leader Zoran Zaev.