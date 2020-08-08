SDSM: Talks underway over gov’t with 4-year term backed by stable parliamentary majority

Skopje, 7 August 2020 (MIA) – We’re holding formal talks with leaders of political parties, working groups and party members over forming a government with a 4-year term backed by stable majority in Parliament, SDSM said in a press release Friday.

SDSM Secretary General Ljupcho Nikolovski and DUI’s Artan Grubi had a constructive meeting Friday afternoon, affirming commitment to peace, stability, security and cooperation in the country and the region, sound inter-ethnic and neighborly relations, economic development, rule of law, clean environment and social well-being.

Talks also focused on parliamentary majority and coalition for a stable 4-year term, affirming there’s no alternative to integration, but NATO and EU membership.

In addition, negotiations are underway for a government that shows readiness to work, to move forward on the European path of economy and justice, the press release reads.

“A government that is opening EU accession negotiations and that will be introducing new European standards for a better life with each chapter of the negotiations,” SDSM says.

“The people gave us their support at the elections. In the next 4-year term, we’ll show that we can do much more and much better.”

In response to SDSM’s press release, VMRO-DPMNE asked “which are the parties of the new majority and what is the price for such coalition.”

“Instead of boring and sterile press releases for self-encouragement, seeing that SDSM claims for a third day in a row that it has secured majority, we openly call on them to reveal which are the parties of the new majority and what is the price for such coalition, who will be a Prime Minister. Otherwise, it will be a proof that they are lying and manipulating,” VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

After the Parliament was constituted on August 4, parliamentary majority needs to be secured within 10 days.