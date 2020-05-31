SDSM’s Zekiri tests positive for COVID-19

Skopje, 31 May 2020 (MIA) – SDSM vice-president Muhamed Zekiri posted Sunday on Facebook that he, his wife, and their three-month-old daughter have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Dear friends, despite respecting measures and keeping contact with others at minimum, myself and my wife, as well as our three-month-old daughter, have been infected with COVID-19. Fortunately, I show no coronavirus symptoms, but have nonetheless tested positive,” Zekiri wrote.

He called on citizens not to underestimate the virus or the chances to get infected and act with caution.

“If you or any of your close relatives show even the tiniest symptom, consult with your family practitioner and don’t refuse to get tested. I express my sincerest apologies if I have unknowingly infected someone in the past few days,” read Zekiri’s post.