SDSM’s Zaev: The time of Gruevism and false patriotism has ended, we’re back on the right track

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – The time of VMRO-DPMNE’s nationalism is over, Gruevism is behind us, it has ended. We live in the 21st century, in a time of globalization and digitization. People will support a serious party, that guarantees the country’s European future and politicians who make brave decisions for the good of all. We’re on the right track and will continue to move in the same direction, because there’s no other road, no alternative, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told a rally in Chair municipality on Sunday night.

He expressed expectations that SDSM will win an even stronger victory than the one in 2016. Citizens, Zaev added, can make a comparison of what life was like before 2017 and what it’s been like since.

He underlined that North Macedonia solves today international disputes, is friends with all five of its neighbors and has the whole democratic world on its side.

No one has the right, Zaev stressed, to annul friendship agreements and called on rival Mickoski to present his opinion on key state issues.

“I understand their frustration. They didn’t have the courage to make the right decisions, join us as we accede to NATO and EU and boost the economy. The VMRO regime will fall. We will defeat them. They tried playing dirty, but they’ll be stuck with me for the next four years,” the SDSM leader said.

Those who make decisions without seeking political gain will come out victorious.

“We’ll crush them. Those who favor nationalism and false patriotism will lose. Gruevski’s time is over. A real patriot is someone who increases pensions and salaries, helps people, builds unity, raises the living standard,” Zaev noted.

He told young people not to consider moving away.

“Stay here and I’ll fight for you, we’ll fight together. Here lies the challenge, in implementing reforms and making North Macedonia a European country with higher living standards. That’s patriotism. Everything we’ve done up until now, every risk, every brave decision, was for the good of future generations,” Zaev stressed.