SDSM’s Zaev: Patriots make bold decisions for their country

Skopje, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – Patriots are those who make bold decisions for the future. We fulfilled the strategic goal to join NATO and to open negotiations for membership with the EU, SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said Friday at an election panel held at FON University in Skopje.

We, he said, want to create a better tomorrow for future generations and we are succeeding.

Zaev said that his political rivals were becoming aware that they were losing and that support of the “We Can” coalition was on the rise from Macedonians, but also from Albanians, Roma people, Turks, Vlachs, Serbs, etc.

Commenting on DUI’s nomination of Naser Ziberi for the first Albanian PM, he said that the country couldn’t be blackmailed anymore. “The citizens and the citizens alone decide who will be prime minister, minister, head of the state,” the SDSM leader stressed.

Zaev was speaking at the event with MP candidates Sanja Lukarevska, Muhamed Zeqiri and Oliver Spasovski.

Spasovski, who is the incumbent technical prime minister, spoke about the government’s achievements in the past three years, saying the ministers had worked hard on two fronts – to get the country back on the right track to EU and NATO integration and to make efforts for economic prosperity.

We, he said, had managed to overthrow the past regime. “Here, from this panel, we are sending the strongest message that the regime cannot be restored, Macedonia can never get back to what it used to be,” Spasovski urged.

MP candidate Zeqiri said that there were no ethnic tensions during SDSM’s government, which he said was not the case when the ‘regime’ ruled. He urged Albanian voters to vote according to their own personal conscience.

MP candidate Lukarevska, who is also the first candidate on the coalition’s list in the second electoral district, said the “We Can” election program was based on three principles – order, justice and discipline.

“We’ll cancel the travel expenses of MPs, we’ll introduce the safe city principle, the judiciary will be freed from corrupt judges and prosecutors, officials will have more responsibility and less privileges,” she said, adding that the public administration would also undergo changes.