SDSM’s Zaev: Party leaders discussed several election dates

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said the party leaders at Tuesday’s meeting, hosted by President Stevo Pendarovski, presented for consideration several dates when the 2020 parliamentary elections could be held.

According to him, it depends on whether the state of emergency would be extended and for how long.

“We all agreed that elections should be held 22 days after the state of emergency is lifted,” Zaev told reporters.

It was agreed, he said, the government to ask OSCE/ODIHR when it can deploy an observation mission.

“Also, the government will ask the Committee for Infectious Diseases to draft conduct protocols having in mind that rallies won’t be held. The President should hold a meeting with State Election Commission members to discuss potential dates for election day,” the ruling party leader said.

Putting people’s health first will be truly possible if all institutions are functional, Zaev insisted. According to him, the country needs functioning parliament and a political government to take responsibility.

The opposition, Zaev said, today wasn’t prepared to discuss election dates. “It is buying time,” he noted. “However, I believe early next week an agreement on a date for elections could be reached,” the ruling party leader stressed.