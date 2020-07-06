SDSM’s Zaev: No interventions expected in EU’s negotiating framework

Veles, 6 July 2020 (MIA) – SDSM leader Zoran Zaev on Monday said he doesn’t expect any interventions to be made in the negotiating framework for EU accession after it has been already presented.

It’s a normal thing, he said, that the Prespa Agreement and the Friendship Treaty with Bulgaria have been included in the document’s preamble since it is our task to implement them in the coming years.

“The European Commission has adopted the negotiating framework and tasked our country with translating the EU’s acquis in Macedonian. It’s a big deal for me, because it is yet another confirmation of our identity and our Macedonian language. This is the start of making Macedonian official language in the EU, which will be confirmed once the country joins the Union,” Zaev told reporters in Veles.