SDSM’s Zaev: NATO membership done deal, now striving toward Europeanisation

Tetovo, 26 June 2020 (MIA) – The “We Can” SDSM-Besa coalition’s caravan was in Tetovo Friday for a panel with supporters. SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said the citizens for the first time had the opportunity to witness a multi-ethnic election campaign.

“The other parties will never ever promise you NATO membership because it’s done deal. With the society for all concept we managed to join NATO, meeting one of the two top strategic goals. Now, it’s time to join forces like never before; it’s time to strive toward to becoming European along the society for all concept,” Zaev stressed.

He told his political rivals in the sixth electoral district that they will be all defeated. “We’ll beat DUI and the Alliance, we’ll win more votes than VMRO-DPMNE because the people are fed up from quasi-patriotism and nationalism,” the former prime minister noted.

Bilal Kasami said Besa joined SDSM because the two parties shared the same values.

“We fought together against the regime in 2016. Two-thirds of the regime was overthrown, now DUI will suffer the final blow. Together we guarantee there will be equal development, Shar Planina will be national park, tourism will be developed, there will be better infrastructure, accessible drinking water, job creation. We believe the future is here,” he told the panel.

The event also saw addressed by SDSM MP candidate Fanica Nikolovska and Ismet Ramadani, Zaev’s NATO aide.